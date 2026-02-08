Analyzing Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Village Farms International has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albertsons Companies has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Village Farms International and Albertsons Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $336.18 million 1.11 -$35.85 million $0.18 18.00 Albertsons Companies $80.39 billion 0.12 $958.60 million $1.55 11.68

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Village Farms International. Albertsons Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Village Farms International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International 7.47% 1.98% 1.35% Albertsons Companies 1.06% 38.00% 4.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Village Farms International and Albertsons Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 2 2 0 2.50 Albertsons Companies 2 5 9 0 2.44

Albertsons Companies has a consensus price target of $21.58, suggesting a potential upside of 19.24%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Village Farms International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Village Farms International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Village Farms International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive and non-exclusive arrangements from greenhouse supply partners. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. Albertsons Companies, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

