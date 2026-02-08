Analyzing OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) and Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) and OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Pool has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneWater Marine has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pool and OneWater Marine”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pool $5.31 billion 1.87 $434.33 million $10.97 24.26 OneWater Marine $1.87 billion 0.12 -$114.58 million ($6.74) -2.06

Pool has higher revenue and earnings than OneWater Marine. OneWater Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pool and OneWater Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pool 7.77% 31.40% 11.43% OneWater Marine -5.88% 4.09% 0.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Pool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of OneWater Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pool shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of OneWater Marine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pool and OneWater Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pool 1 6 4 1 2.42 OneWater Marine 1 3 2 0 2.17

Pool currently has a consensus price target of $308.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.73%. OneWater Marine has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.66%. Given OneWater Marine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneWater Marine is more favorable than Pool.

Summary

Pool beats OneWater Marine on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling. It also provides pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; irrigation and related products, such as irrigation system components, and professional turf care equipment and supplies; commercial products, including heaters, safety equipment, commercial decking equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; and other pool construction and recreational products comprising discretionary recreational and related outdoor living products, such as grills and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; and commercial pool operators and pool contractors. Pool Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services. Further, it provides rental of boats and personal watercraft services. OneWater Marine Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

