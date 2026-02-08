Analysts Set Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target at $21.93

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.9286.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIHL shares. Evercore set a $21.00 price target on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.50 target price on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fidelis Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Fidelis Insurance has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Fidelis Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 58.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda‐incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

