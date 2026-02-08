Analysts Set Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Target Price at $4.00

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRNT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 283.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 58.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNT opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $211.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.06 and a beta of 1.20. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.33.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 0.38%.The firm had revenue of $85.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a global provider of wireless backhaul solutions, specializing in high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for mobile operators and private networks. The company designs and manufactures a portfolio of microwave and millimeter-wave equipment that serves as a fiber alternative for carrying voice, data and video traffic between cell sites and core networks. Ceragon’s solutions are engineered to support the rigorous performance requirements of modern 4G and 5G deployments, with an emphasis on scalability, reliability and efficient spectrum utilization.

The company’s product lineup includes point-to-point and multi-point radio platforms, as well as software-driven network management tools that enable operators to plan, deploy and monitor end-to-end transport networks.

