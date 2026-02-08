Analysts Set ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) PT at $1,475.00

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,475.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Trading Up 4.7%

ASML Increases Dividend

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,413.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,214.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1,007.69. ASML has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,493.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Karras Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $2,784,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.