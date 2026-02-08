American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.8889.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $149.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $124.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $121.39 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,227,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,650,543,000 after purchasing an additional 597,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,551,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,662,000 after buying an additional 103,595 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,926,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,951,000 after buying an additional 179,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,442,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,817,000 after buying an additional 494,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

