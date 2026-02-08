American Century Quality Diversified International ETF $QINT Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $108,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QINT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 626,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 399,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares during the period.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $505.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.85. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $68.96.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

