Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.11 and last traded at $37.5810, with a volume of 2824691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.

AMTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Amentum from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Amentum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Amentum from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.01.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 0.46%.The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amentum by 2.6% during the second quarter. American Securities LLC now owns 45,026,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amentum by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,116,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,594 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Amentum by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,030,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,067 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at $284,614,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Amentum by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,117,000 after purchasing an additional 501,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

