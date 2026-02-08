AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Shares Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $39.87. 920,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 473,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly cash distribution to $0.96 per unit (annualized yield ~9.1%), an 11.6% increase versus the prior quarterly payout — a strong cash-return signal that can support the share price. ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Company raised its quarterly cash distribution to $0.96 per unit (annualized yield ~9.1%), an 11.6% increase versus the prior quarterly payout — a strong cash-return signal that can support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: adjusted EPS of $0.96 beat consensus by ~$0.04 and the firm reported record assets under management — evidence of scale and operating leverage that many investors view positively. Q4 Press Release / Slide Deck

Q4 results: adjusted EPS of $0.96 beat consensus by ~$0.04 and the firm reported record assets under management — evidence of scale and operating leverage that many investors view positively. Positive Sentiment: Barclays nudged its price target from $39 to $41 and kept an “equal weight” rating — a modest analyst upgrade that provides some upside support but is not a strong buy signal. Barclays Price Target Raise

Barclays nudged its price target from $39 to $41 and kept an “equal weight” rating — a modest analyst upgrade that provides some upside support but is not a strong buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Company earnings‑call materials and transcripts are available for investors assessing management commentary and detail on flows, AUM mix and capital allocation. Review the call slides/transcript to see management’s outlook and distribution policy. Earnings Call Presentation (Seeking Alpha)

Company earnings‑call materials and transcripts are available for investors assessing management commentary and detail on flows, AUM mix and capital allocation. Review the call slides/transcript to see management’s outlook and distribution policy. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged flow headwinds — net outflows in parts of the business were called out on the call and in analyst writeups, which raises concerns about fee revenue sustainability and near‑term organic growth. TipRanks: Flow Headwinds

Management flagged flow headwinds — net outflows in parts of the business were called out on the call and in analyst writeups, which raises concerns about fee revenue sustainability and near‑term organic growth. Negative Sentiment: Outlook/2025 earnings commentary was weaker: some coverage highlights lower 2025 earnings expectations even as AUM hit a record — revenue was down ~2.7% y/y and EPS is below last year’s level, which pressures the valuation and likely drove selling. Yahoo: Lower 2025 Earnings and Record AUM

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Evercore increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 6.7%

The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $957.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 19.69%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 113.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 51.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 312,878 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 27,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers a broad range of research-driven strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternative investments. The firm provides active and quantitative portfolio management, drawing on in-house research capabilities to serve the needs of institutional clients, private wealth investors and intermediaries. Its product lineup encompasses mutual funds, separately managed accounts and customized investment vehicles designed to meet diverse risk-return objectives.

The firm’s roots date back to 1967 with the founding of Sanford C.

