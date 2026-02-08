Albert Brad Delco Sells 1,000 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) CFO Albert Brad Delco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,886.75. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Albert Brad Delco sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $179,540.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $227.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $229.44.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,015,000 after buying an additional 272,594 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,126,000 after buying an additional 1,389,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,672,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,510,000 after acquiring an additional 416,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,317,000 after buying an additional 82,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat — JBHT reported an EPS beat (reported $1.90 vs. $1.81 consensus) with modest revenue roughly in line with expectations, showing continued margin strength versus last year and supporting forward earnings estimates. This is a clear near-term positive for valuation and analyst sentiment. Read More.

Quarterly earnings beat — JBHT reported an EPS beat (reported $1.90 vs. $1.81 consensus) with modest revenue roughly in line with expectations, showing continued margin strength versus last year and supporting forward earnings estimates. This is a clear near-term positive for valuation and analyst sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — the board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.45 (annualized $1.80), a small yield but a sign of cash-flow stability and capital-return focus that can support investor confidence. Read More.

Dividend hike — the board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.45 (annualized $1.80), a small yield but a sign of cash-flow stability and capital-return focus that can support investor confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — several firms have lifted price targets and issued favorable ratings (JPMorgan, Truist, BMO and others), which likely helped buying interest after the earnings release. Read More.

Analyst support — several firms have lifted price targets and issued favorable ratings (JPMorgan, Truist, BMO and others), which likely helped buying interest after the earnings release. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market context — coverage notes the stock rose on the day but has underperformed broader markets recently; that suggests momentum is mixed and broader market moves may still dominate short-term performance. Read More.

Market context — coverage notes the stock rose on the day but has underperformed broader markets recently; that suggests momentum is mixed and broader market moves may still dominate short-term performance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership strong — large funds hold the bulk of shares and some institutions have added to positions, which generally supports liquidity and reduces dispersion of selling pressure. Read More.

Institutional ownership strong — large funds hold the bulk of shares and some institutions have added to positions, which generally supports liquidity and reduces dispersion of selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales — multiple senior executives sold shares this week (CFO Albert Brad Delco sold 1,000 shares; EVP Ronald Greer Woodruff sold 331; CAO John Kuhlow sold 1,000; insider Bradley Hicks sold 4,028), roughly $1.4M+ in disclosed sales in aggregate. Large or clustered insider selling can raise governance or liquidity concerns and may cap near-term upside as investors digest motives (taxes, diversification vs. signaling). Read More. Read More. Read More.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

