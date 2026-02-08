Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Aeroports de Paris from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday, December 10th.

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $139.45 on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $94.60 and a one year high of $159.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.43 and its 200 day moving average is $135.07.

Aéroports de Paris, operating under the Groupe ADP umbrella, is the principal airport operator for the Paris metropolitan area, overseeing Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Le Bourget airports. The company is responsible for airport management, passenger services, air traffic coordination, security operations and infrastructure development across its Paris hub. In addition to serving as a gateway to France, Aéroports de Paris handles cargo operations, maintenance support and ground handling services for a broad range of commercial, charter and cargo airlines.

Beyond its core aeronautical activities, Aéroports de Paris has developed substantial non-aeronautical revenues through retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, duty-free shopping, parking facilities and property leasing.

