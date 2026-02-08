Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,720 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.13.

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $268.38 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.04 and a twelve month high of $465.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.64. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.