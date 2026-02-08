8,502 Shares in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Transce3nd LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 270.3% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

