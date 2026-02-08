468,606 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG Acquired by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 468,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 51,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 76,251 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. B. Riley Financial downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.38 and a beta of 1.70. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

