32,538 Shares in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. $CWCO Bought by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Consolidated Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after buying an additional 101,434 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth $721,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWCO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Consolidated Water Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CWCO opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $589.89 million, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.49. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $39.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.90 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $66,084.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 287,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,274,205.60. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $145,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,085. The trade was a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $246,978. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. is a developer, operator and manufacturer of water treatment and desalination systems. The company designs, engineers, builds and operates reverse-osmosis desalination plants and water treatment facilities, offering both turnkey project delivery and ongoing operations and maintenance services. Its product portfolio includes modular desalination units, water distribution systems, filtration membranes and associated equipment for potable water production.

Consolidated Water serves municipalities, resorts, commercial enterprises and private customers in the Caribbean and the southeastern United States.

