22,147 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Bought by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,147 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,000. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 3.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at $66,586,960. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.48, for a total transaction of $60,746.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,722. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,475 shares of company stock valued at $18,505,486. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $283.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.89 and its 200 day moving average is $331.59.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

