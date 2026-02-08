15,314 Shares in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF $ALAI Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF (NYSEARCA:ALAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALAI. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF in the third quarter worth $308,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF in the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF Price Performance

ALAI opened at $34.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF Dividend Announcement

Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.5411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 151.0%.

The Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF (ALAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in firms benefiting from developing, integrating or enabling artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The fund seeks long-term capital growth through fundamental research ALAI was launched on Apr 4, 2024 and is issued by Alger.

