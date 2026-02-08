11,598 Shares in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $146,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,490.55. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $133,652.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,673.60. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,063. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

ANIP opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.59. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.91%.The company had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.