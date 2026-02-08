1,081 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Bought by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,115,025,000 after acquiring an additional 670,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,552,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,451,223,000 after buying an additional 182,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,429,590,000 after buying an additional 109,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $2,569,260,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,421,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,402,488,000 after acquiring an additional 201,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $488.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $549.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $609.08.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total transaction of $2,463,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,455.52. The trade was a 83.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 73,616 shares of company stock worth $40,929,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.23.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

