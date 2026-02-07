Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Insider Jerry Ding Sells 3,000 Shares

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) insider Jerry Ding sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $165,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,453.10. The trade was a 76.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

YUMC opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.14. Yum China has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $58.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.64 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Yum China by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,679,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 14.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,734,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,196,000 after purchasing an additional 591,251 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 497,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,026,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company’s core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China’s restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

