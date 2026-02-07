Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Makes New $48.71 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,710,000. Alphabet comprises about 13.6% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $40,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $10,893,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,179,372 shares in the company, valued at $730,481,906.96. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock valued at $106,153,077. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of GOOG opened at $323.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Stories

