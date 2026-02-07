Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.78 and traded as low as $8.60. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.6250, with a volume of 210,799 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $68,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. GatePass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE: WIW) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation. The fund achieves this by investing predominantly in inflation-linked debt securities issued by U.S. and foreign governments, government agencies and supranational entities. By focusing on inflation-indexed instruments, the fund seeks to protect purchasing power and offer a potential hedge against rising consumer prices.

The fund typically allocates a substantial portion of its assets to U.S.

