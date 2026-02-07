Wells Fargo & Company Boosts ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target to $54.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASGN. Truist Financial increased their price target on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ASGN from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ASGN has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.87.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.03). ASGN had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. ASGN has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 761.9% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company’s model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN’s service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

