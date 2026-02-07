Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 3rd

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years.

Weis Markets Trading Down 0.2%

WMK stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.98. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $90.23.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Weis Markets, Inc (NYSE: WMK) is a regional supermarket chain headquartered in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, operating more than 200 stores across the Mid-Atlantic and Eastern Seaboard. Founded in 1912 by Harry and Sigmund Weis as a small produce and egg business, the company has grown into a full-service grocer serving Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio. Weis Markets offers a broad selection of products including fresh produce, bakery, deli, dairy, meat and seafood, alongside grocery, general merchandise and prepared foods.

In addition to traditional grocery offerings, Weis Markets provides pharmacy services in many of its locations, as well as in-store fuel centers at select sites.

