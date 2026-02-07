Wealthquest Corp Sells 649,159 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Wealthquest Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 6.0% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $75,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 80.6% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $117.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.