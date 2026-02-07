Wealthquest Corp Acquires 34,256 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $117,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 171,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 692,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,472,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $95.70 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

