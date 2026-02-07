Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 18,860 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,615 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 941.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,258,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,031 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,814,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,264 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,118 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.79.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.