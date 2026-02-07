Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of HCC opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $105.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 132.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.87%.The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,000. This represents a 12.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $10,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,509,496.73. This trade represents a 25.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,210,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,543,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,239,000 after acquiring an additional 130,396 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $798,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

