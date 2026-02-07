Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Stock Price Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.37. 1,541,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,248,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vista Gold during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
Vista Gold Corp is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold resource projects. The company’s primary objective is to bring high-quality gold deposits into production through systematic exploration, feasibility studies and environmental permitting. Vista Gold’s technical team applies modern exploration and development methodologies to de-risk assets and demonstrate the economic potential of its mineral holdings.
The company’s flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project, located in the Northern Territory of Australia.
