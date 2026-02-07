Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM Shares Acquired by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Verra Mobility worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 45,359 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 428.7% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.
Verra Mobility Stock Performance
Shares of VRRM stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $26.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Verra Mobility Company Profile
Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.
Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.
