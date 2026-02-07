Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $74.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.1818.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VERA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 15,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,201.34. The trade was a 23.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,985. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. PSP Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,785,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

