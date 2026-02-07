Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ventas updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.780-3.880 EPS.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.74. 3,925,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 153.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Ventas has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $82.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ventas

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,771 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $221,707.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,698,447.17. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,459 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,803 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ventas by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,507,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,847,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,274,000 after buying an additional 1,034,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,927,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,176,000 after acquiring an additional 928,386 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,162,000 after acquiring an additional 788,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,630,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,094,000 after acquiring an additional 693,992 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.63.

Ventas News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ventas this week:

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

