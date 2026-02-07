Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ventas updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.780-3.880 EPS.
Ventas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.74. 3,925,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 153.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Ventas has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $82.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20.
Ventas Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Ventas
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ventas by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,507,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,847,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,274,000 after buying an additional 1,034,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,927,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,176,000 after acquiring an additional 928,386 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,162,000 after acquiring an additional 788,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,630,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,094,000 after acquiring an additional 693,992 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.63.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas
Ventas News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Ventas this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend 8.3% to $0.52 (annualized yield ~2.6%), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Ventas raises dividend by 8.3% to $0.52
- Positive Sentiment: Mgmt gave notably higher FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $3.780–$3.880, well above current consensus, which supports a re-rating if delivered. Ventas Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results, Provides 2026 Outlook and Increases Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Operational performance: Q4 revenue slightly beat estimates and same‑store cash NOI rose; FFO was roughly in line with expectations, showing resilient underlying cash generation. Ventas Q4 FFO Meet, Revenues Beat Estimates, Same-Store Cash NOI Rises
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance remains mixed: Morgan Stanley reiterated a Hold with an $80 target (near the stock), suggesting expectations are balanced between upside from guidance and execution risk. Balanced Fundamentals and Moderating Returns Justify Hold Rating on Ventas
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and management commentary provide color on growth in senior housing and portfolio strategy — useful for assessing how management plans to hit the raised guide. Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS for the quarter missed materially (reported ~$0.15 vs. consensus ~0.89), which can spook short‑term traders and prompt questions about non‑cash items or one‑offs. Ventas Q4 earnings / press release
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sell: Chair Debra Cafaro sold ~10,322 shares recently, which some investors view as a mild negative signal even though executives sell for many reasons. Debra Cafaro Sells 10,322 Shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.
Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ventas
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.