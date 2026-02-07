Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $203.17 and last traded at $202.47, with a volume of 4159815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.45.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,052,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

