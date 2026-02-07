Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX is Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,677,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 15.1% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $82,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,242,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,168,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802,878 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,370,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,253,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,993,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,878 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $49.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1124 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

