Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV Shares Sold by Prime Buchholz LLC

Prime Buchholz LLC lowered its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,954 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up about 11.7% of Prime Buchholz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Prime Buchholz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $21,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Ashford Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 172,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 178,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 364.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 16.2%

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $120.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $112.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.46.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

