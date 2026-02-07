Uniti Group Inc. $UNIT Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,446,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,270,060 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $21,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Uniti Group by 775.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Uniti Group Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and acquires communications infrastructure assets across the United States. Established in September 2015 through a spin-off from Windstream Holdings, Uniti Group focuses on leasing fiber, small cell networks, cell towers and related infrastructure to service providers, wireless carriers and other enterprises requiring high-capacity connectivity. The company’s assets are designed to support the growing data demands of residential, business and governmental customers, with an emphasis on long-term contractual lease arrangements.

Uniti’s portfolio encompasses an extensive fiber network that spans metropolitan and rural markets, as well as a portfolio of wireless towers and small cell nodes that facilitate mobile network densification and help carriers deploy 5G services.

