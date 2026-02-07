U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 37,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 14,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of U Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

U Power Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 10th. The company reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U Power

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U Power stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Free Report) by 3,943.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares during the period. U Power comprises 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 5.44% of U Power worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

