Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,811 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 707.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $142.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average is $131.75. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.49 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 13.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 201,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $27,546,362.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,574,986.97. This represents a 50.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $4,826,600.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,595,056.92. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 338,247 shares of company stock valued at $46,587,520. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

More The Hartford Insurance Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Hartford Insurance Group this week:

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.