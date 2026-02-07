Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,903 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $36,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE RTX opened at $198.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.63 and its 200 day moving average is $172.10. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $206.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Trending Headlines about RTX

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.