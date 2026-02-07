Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,211 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,811 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,211 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in Comcast by 433.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.50 to $35.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.