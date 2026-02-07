Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Clear Str

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Clear Str to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JMP Securities set a $17.50 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 50.49%.The company had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, Chairman Steve Louis Brown acquired 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $31,029.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 820,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,155.56. This trade represents a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,137 shares of company stock valued at $75,339. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 4,587.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,151,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,709 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 58,959.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 943,348 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 83.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 986,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 448,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,038,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 14.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 225,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

