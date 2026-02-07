TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 322.76 and traded as high as GBX 333.50. TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 333, with a volume of 640,686 shares changing hands.

TR Property Investment Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 323.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 322.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.93.

TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported GBX 10.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TR Property Investment Trust had a net margin of 91.50% and a return on equity of 24.54%.

About TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund also makes direct investments in property. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Capped Net Total Return Index.

