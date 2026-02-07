Toast (NYSE:TOST) President Sells $32,160.40 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $32,160.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 913,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,702,452.78. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Stephen Fredette sold 4,866 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $167,293.08.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $27.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.93. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $49.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOST. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on Toast in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Toast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Toast by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

