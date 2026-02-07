Toast (NYSE:TOST) President Sells $32,160.40 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $32,160.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 913,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,702,452.78. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 5th, Stephen Fredette sold 4,866 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $167,293.08.
Toast Stock Performance
NYSE:TOST opened at $27.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.93. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $49.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on TOST. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on Toast in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Toast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Toast by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.
Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.
