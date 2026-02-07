Timonier Family Office LTD. Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Timonier Family Office LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 6.5% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Timonier Family Office LTD. owned 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $19,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,228,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,755,000 after buying an additional 3,407,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,216,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,070,000 after purchasing an additional 841,620 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,959,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,705,000 after purchasing an additional 157,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,465,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 3.0%

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $76.40.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.