Timonier Family Office LTD. Has $35.25 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Timonier Family Office LTD. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $35,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 849,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 51,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $50.58.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

