Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $NUSA

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 212,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,820,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 181,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,289 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

NUSA opened at $23.40 on Friday. Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0702 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market, investment-grade, short-term bond index, overweighting to securities and sectors that have a higher yield potential while maintaining a comparable overall risk profile. NUSA was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

