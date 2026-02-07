Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 15,784 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,784 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,616.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average is $159.64. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $190.09. The firm has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.77.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 324 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,602.08. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,192.84. This represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 385,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 16,332,883 shares in the company, valued at $424,001,642.68. This trade represents a 2.42% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 770,078 shares of company stock valued at $20,058,800 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

