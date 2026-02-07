Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 37,297 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 270,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,209,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,387,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $250,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,695,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $37.53 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $38.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

