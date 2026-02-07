Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.77 Million Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,466 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 223.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 208.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 12,846.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 212.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. New Street Research set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Compass Point set a $26.45 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.99.

DEA opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

