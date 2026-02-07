Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 19,620 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 364.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.32% of UFP Technologies worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 559.3% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 16,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $267.34 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.26 and a 12 month high of $277.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UFPT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

UFP Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: UFPT) is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.

Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

